CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning after a string of armed robberies on Saturday targeted street vendors.

In each of the five armed robberies, Chicago police said four men were armed with rifles and handguns, demanded property and then left in a black Infiniti Q50.

These five incidents happened at or near street vendors, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Major Avenue

Around 11:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 47th Street

Around 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 47th Street

Around 11:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Street

Around 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Whipple Street

Chicago police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately.