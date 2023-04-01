The explosion, just before 5 p.m., sent a plume of black smoke into the air over the R.M. Palmer plant in West Reading, police said. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after getting shot while trying to rob an auto parts store in Calumet Heights.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 30-40-year-old man entered an auto parts store in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 2:30 p.m., pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the store manager, who is a valid FOID holder, pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the 30-40-year-old man, who was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can aid detectives in their investigation, Area Two detectives can be reached at 312-747-8273, or anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.