CHICAGO — A store clerk was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at a convenience store near the corner of 79th Street and Prarie Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 43-year-old employee at the store was in an alley when he was approached by a male who attempted to rob him. The offender fired several rounds of gunfire, one striking the store clerk in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.