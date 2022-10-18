CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side.

Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and Devon Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood just before 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man rode a bike to the store, went inside and demanded money from the 66-year-old man working inside as a clerk.

The man shot the 66-year-old in the chest. The victim was able to return fire, but did not hit the offender.

The offender then fled the scene without any cash or merchandise.

The 66-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified the man as Salim Khamo.

Along with the offender’s bicycle, police did recover a cell phone from the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.