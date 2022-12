CHICAGO — A stolen pickup truck crashed into a statue in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen when the male driver fled the scene and crashed into the Johann Wolfgang von Goethe monument.

Three men fled on foot, but were caught by police. A weapon was also recovered and charges are pending.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.