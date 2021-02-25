State police investigating shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a second Dan Ryan expressway shooting in as many days Thursday that left one man wounded.

According to police, one man was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman and juvenile passenger believed to be a 5-month-old boy did not suffer any injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The news comes after Illinois State Police responded to I-290 near 31st Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, WGN crews report the driver of a Kia sedan was taken to the hospital.

Yet another shooting on Chicago's expressways. The driver of this red Kia sedan rushed to the hospital after coming under fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 31st street. Toddler in the car appears to be fine.

“I’m going down,” an out-of-breathe Valerie Nelson is heard saying. ” The ambulance just took my baby.”

Nelson’s grandson was driving the car that a 5-month-old.

“I’m just sick of the violence going on out in this world,” she said.

Nelson and other family members rushed to the service road in front of Guaranteed Rate Field where the Kia came to rest. But the family says the infant boy and grandson are expected to be OK.

““The baby is OK. My great grandbaby is OK,” Nelsons said. “Thank the Lord.”