CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from a vehicle.

Tacara Tunstall, 19, was shot in the chest and twice in the arm. She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four others were also injured in the shooting.

Saint Sabina, 1210 W. 78th Place, is located in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened. Father Michael Pfleger is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Saint Sabina or the Chicago Police Department.

“When do we decide that this is not the way to handle anger, when does this become a reality? I don’t know. It’s sad. We need help in the community. But we will not tolerate the shooting and killing of our children,” Pfleger said.