CHICAGO — A woman who was a patient at St. Anthony Hospital is now suing the facility, claiming an employee sexually abused and assaulted her. The suspect is charged with doing the same to another female patient, who may join the suit.

Kevin Childs, 30, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested at 102nd and Lafayette after he was identified as the man who was allegedly involved in two different incidents while working as a patient care technician at the hospital.

In one incident, Childs was sent to bathe a 52-year-old patient. The woman alleges that during the process, he violated and sexually assaulted her. She pressed the call for help light and claims Childs then fled the room.

Police said another 42-year-old patient alleges he did a similar thing to her only days earlier.

The 52-year-old woman is suing the hospital. She is identified as Jane Doe in the suit.

“The patient care tech Kevin Childs came into the room. He left the lights low. He removed his clothing and proceeded to viciously rape her,” the woman’s attorney alleges.

Childs remains in custody.

“This is a hospital with a thousand-person staff dedicated to the health and wellness of our community. When made aware of a single case in January, an internal investigation was initiated. We took the accusation very seriously, notified the Chicago Police Department, and continue to cooperate with its investigation. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our patients. This individual is no longer employed by the hospital,” St. Anthony said in a statement.