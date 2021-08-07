Spree of overnight armed robberies causes concern for Lakeview residents

CHICAGO — A spree of overnight armed robberies across the city’s Lakeview community area has left residents concerned over the potential for future crimes.

The spree began at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, when two armed men robbed a man near the intersection of Greenview Avenue and Cornelia Street.

Four other robberies occurred in Wrigleyville and Northalsted, all within the span of one hour.

The armed robberies overnight took place at the following locations:

600 West Belmont Avenue

3100 North Halsted Street

3900 North Clark Street

1500 West Cornelia Street

1200 West Addison Street

The victims complied and handed over property in each of the incidents.

The spree of robberies comes amid the neighborhood hosting the 39th annual Market Days festival, attracting large crowds to an area already hosting the Crosstown Classic.

Police said in each incident, victims were approached by two perpetrators who threatened them with a gun. Officers believe the same four men are involved.

The men are all described as between 16 and 25 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.