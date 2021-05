CHICAGO — A 57-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car in the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark colored vehicle drove by and an occupant exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.