Southwest Side shooting leaves 29-year-old man injured

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the border of the city’s Chicago Lawn and Gage Park neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 5900 South California Avenue at a bus stop at approximately 4:17 p.m. when a grey vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire.

The man was struck to the right foot and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. Two parked cars were struck by gunfire in the incident as well, although no other injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation.