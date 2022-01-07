South Side community activist who survived shooting to head killed in West Pullman

CHICAGO – Family and friends of a 20-year-old South Side community activist shot and killed gathered Friday at St. Sabina to remember her life.

LaNiyah Murphy was known as a shining star and gifted community activity who miraculously survived a shooting to the back of her head in 2018.

She was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Pullman.

“She was so beautiful and precious and sweet, Pam Bosley with Purpose Over Paid said. “It breaks my heart to stand here and talk about LaNiyah in the past.”

Former Perspectives High School teacher Monica Conner remembered the first day she met the passionate young student – who graduated at the top of her class while fighting to recover from being shot.

“I could only think, ‘My God, she’s a walking miracle and God has planned something for her life,” Conner said.

While working on her bachelor’s degree at Governor’s State University, she became a youth leader in the BRAVE program – short for Bold Resistance Against Violence.

“To the gunman who shot and killed Murphy Tuesday night near 122nd and Wallace, we will not allow you to continue to terrorize our communities and kill our children – we’ve lost too much,” Father Michael Pfleger said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.