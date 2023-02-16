CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Dixmoor for an armed robbery that took place in Chicago December 16.

According to CPD, Paris Hall was arrested in the 14000 block of South Western Avenue Wednesday and will be facing three felony counts of robbery for the incident that took place in December.

Police say the man forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman, 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man while threatening them with a firearm in the 2500 block of West 62nd Street in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The man was placed into custody and charged according.