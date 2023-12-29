CHICAGO — A woman was shot early Friday morning through her window while confronting suspects breaking into her vehicle on the South Side.

Just before 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East 74th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police believe a 52-year-old woman heard three male suspects attempting to break into her vehicle.

As the woman confronted them, one of the suspects shot the woman through her apartment window in the shoulder, CPD said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The three suspects fled and are not in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.