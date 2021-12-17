South Side shooting leaves man dead, 14-year-old boy injured

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s Far South Side Friday night left a man dead and a 14-year-old boy injured, according to police.

Police said a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. to alert them that him and his brother had just been shot.

Officers then discovered an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the neck at the intersection of 111th Street and Doty Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy was struck to the right wrist and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.