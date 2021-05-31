South Side shooting leaves 4 people injured

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO Four people were injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side Sunday night, according to police.

Police said four men were standing in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 9:43 p.m. when an occupant inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking four men.

  • A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot and is listed in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.
  • A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
  • An 18-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and is listed in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.
  • A 17-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News