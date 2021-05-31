South Side shooting leaves 4 people injured

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side Sunday night, according to police.

Police said four men were standing in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 9:43 p.m. when an occupant inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking four men.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot and is listed in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and is listed in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.