South Side shooting leaves 2 men injured

Chicago Crime

CHICAGO A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the men were on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 47th Street just before 2:10 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 31-year-old man was struck to the right foot and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The 53-year-old man was struck in the left arm and was also transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

