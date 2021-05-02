South Side shooting leaves 17-year-old boy injured

CHICAGO — A shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday morning left a 17-year-old boy injured, according to police.

Police said the boy was standing in front of a building in the 300 block of East 95th Street just after 10:55 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up and a passenger got out of the car and opened fire.

The boy returned fire before the perpetrator’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction. The boy sustained gunshot wounds to the back and lower left buttocks and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.