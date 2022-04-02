CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon has left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition, officials said.

According to police, the boy was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street at approximately 3 p.m. when he was shot in the chest by an unknown gunman.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.

The shooting is one of several in Chicago Saturday afternoon, with separate incidents on the West and Southwest Sides leaving two elderly men injured.