CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side late Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive at approximately 11;55 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a gunman inside fired shots before fleeing southbound on King Drive.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.