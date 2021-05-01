South Side shooting leaves 14-year-old boy injured

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Blackstone Avenue just before 7:05 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The boy sustained gunshot wounds to the hand and calf as well as a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was initially reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.