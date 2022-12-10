CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday.

CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon.

Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue Friday and was identified as the man who moments earlier attempted to forcefully take a car from a 29-year-old woman while armed with a knife in the 2300 block of east 79th Street.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.