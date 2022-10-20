CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery.

The FBI said a Black male wearing a black-zipped sweatshirt, blank pants, black sneakers, a black ski mask and eyewear displayed a gun and demanded money.

He fled on foot and remains at-large. It is unknown how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.