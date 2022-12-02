CHICAGO — A 28-year-old Chicago woman faces a first-degree charge of attempted murder after police say she shot a 12-year-old girl in the neck on the city’s South Side.

Police say Telisa Pratt is the offender who, on Nov. 13, shot the minor while she was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue. According to authorities, Pratt fired her weapon from inside a dark-colored car.

The girl suffered critical injuries from the shooting.

Officers arrested Pratt on Friday. She is due to appear in court on Saturday. No motive for the shooting was made available by police.