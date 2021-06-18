South Chicago shooting leaves two men critically injured

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of East 80th Street at approximately 6:58 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown perpetrator who revealed a weapon and opened fire.

The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Both men were struck in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.