Sources: Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots another cop in domestic incident on Far Northwest Side

Chicago Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Sources tell WGN News that an off-duty Chicago police officer shot another off-duty Chicago cop during a domestic incident in the Far Northwest Side Tuesday night.

Chicago Fire Department confirmed that a person was shot in a home in the 8500 block of W. Winona St.

Sources tell WGN that the incident involved an off-duty female officer and an off-duty male officer. According to multiple sources, the female officer shot the male officer. The male officer was apparently taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Chicago police sergeant charged after allegedly shooting at car thieves in Evergreen Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN news for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News