Sources: Mother of recently killed 14-year-old boy shot to death in Roseland

CHICAGO — The mother of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed on Sunday, was shot to death early Wednesday morning at the same location.

Just before 12:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of West 110th Place on a ShotSpotter alert. Officers discovered a 31-year-old woman lying on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at Roseland Hospital.

Sources told WGN News the woman was the mother of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker Jr., who was shot and killed Sunday evening at the same location.

Sources say the 31-year-old woman found shot to death last night in the 200 block of West 110th Place was the mother of a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death on the same block this past Sunday. — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 24, 2021

It was not the only homicide in the area at the time.

Just before 12:15 a.m., a 20-year-old man shot and killed in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue.

There is no one in custody in any of the deadly shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.