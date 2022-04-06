CHICAGO — A deadly shooting and fire across the street Wednesday in Gresham are believed to be connected, sources told WGN News.

Just after 10:45 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of South Sangamon on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Across the street, Chicago firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a residence. Sources told WGN News they believe the deadly shooting and the fire were connected.

Witness and Gresham resident Robert Carr heard it all.

“I heard like three shots,” Carr said. “And I looked out the window on the second floor and I saw this guy he ran down this way.”

Carr said the shooting and fire were just the latest violent incidents in Gresham.

“This is the second time this month we had an incident,” Carr said. “This house right here just burnt down. It was just rehabbed and now it’s burnt.”

No arrests have been made at this time.