Source: Murder suspect shot, killed by authorities in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A murder suspect was shot and killed by authorities Tuesday afternoon in Calumet City.

Chicago police officers assigned to the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force were serving a warrant in the 1600 block of South Sibley in Calumet City near Sibley and Oglesby when a man, who was wanted for murder, was armed and allegedly raised his weapon at police.

He was then shot and killed, a source told WGN News. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) will be handling the use of force investigation. The officer involved is a member of Chicago police’s fugitive apprehension unit.

A source told WGN News the suspect was wanted for a 2016 home invasion murder and a recent shooting in the suburbs.

In nearby Dolton, a woman was shot by police and later died early Tuesday. The shooting also took place on Sibley.