CHICAGO — Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a smash-and-grab at a vape shop on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Bestow Vape & Smoke Shop on the 7500 block of South Paulina Street in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly smash the front door of the shop.

It is unclear what product or how much merchandise was stolen. No one has been taken into custody at this time.

No further information has been provided. The investigation is ongoing.