DOLTON, Ill. — The family of a Homewood woman, who died last July after being shot by police following a confrontation at a Dolton restaurant, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.

Alexis Wilson, 19, died July 27 following a dispute with an employee of Baba’s Restaurant in Dolton.

In response to a worker calling police, responding officers said they ordered Wilson and her male passenger out of the vehicle. Wilson was not fully dressed, however. When Wilson hesitated, attorneys allege one of the officers opened her car door and started punching her.

Wilson’s family says the 19-year-old feared for her safety and began pulling away. Police said Wilson dragged an officer and struck another with her vehicle in the process.

Police eventually shot and killed Wilson, who crashed at a nearby business.

Last year, a spokesperson with Dolton police said officers fired at Wilson because she used her car as a weapon. Family members disputed the claim.

“The car is not being used as a weapon,” Alexi’s brother, Joseph Williams, told WGN News last year. “The officer is attacking this young lady. As she’s attacked, she’s trying to get away from the officer. So, she’s scared. She’s 19 years old.”

On Wednesday, the family announced the lawsuit filing near the area where Wilson died.

“Dolton police, from day one, came to my door and lied to me,” said Cara Wilson, Alexis’ mother. “They misled our family. They hid the truth for days. We found out what they suspected, watching the news, not by a phone call, not by a discussion with her parents.”