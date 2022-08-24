CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger is sick and tired of losing another member of St. Sabina’s Strong Futures program after an 18-year-old was gunned down Tuesday on the South Side.

Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s.

Khalil White, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a member of St. Sabina’s Strong Futures program and had a bright future, Fr. Pfleger said.

“I am angry and I’m sad because here’s another young brother life snatched away,” Pfleger said. “He was in here Monday showing off his new shirt for work — now his funeral is being planned by his family.”

White had just gotten hired at local car wash. He worked the weekend and Monday and was killed on his off-day, Pfleger said.

“Futures are being wiped out, dreams are being wiped out and I want the same passion and concern for what happens on the South Side as what happened in Highland Park,” Pfleger said. “I want the same kind of anger and outrage.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.