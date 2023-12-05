Up to $150K reward is being offered for information

CHICAGO — A cash incentive has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the failed robbery attempt of a USPS letter carrier.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $150,000 following the attempted robbery of a letter carrier near West 18th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood on Nov. 16.

Agents released a sketch of the suspect, describing the male as Black, with a light skin complexion between 30 and 40. The suspect is 5’11” to 6’1″, 280 pounds, with a heavy build.

The suspect may also have sandy brown dreads extending past the shoulder and light-colored facial hair.

The male suspect was last seen wearing slightly tinted prescription sunglasses with black frames, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a t-shirt underneath, dark gray or “washed” style black jeans and dark-colored shoes with reflective lines on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.