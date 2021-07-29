Sketch released following sexual assault of 7-year-old girl on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Roseland home and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl last week.

Police said a 7-year-old girl was asleep in her home at approximately 3 a.m. near the 10200 block of South Indiana Avenue when an unknown man forcibly entered the home through the bedroom window and sexually assaulted the child.

Upon discovery by the child’s father, the suspect fled the home and ran into the 102nd Street alley between Forest Avenue and Prairie Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately six feet tall with a heavy muscular build, medium-dark complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police ask anyone with information to call 911.