CHICAGO — Shots were fired on Chicago’s North Avenue Beach hours after it opened on Friday for the summer.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, about 80 teens were at the beach when a fight broke out around 1:30 p.m.

Shots were fired during the fight and no one was injured, police said.

One person, who hasn’t been identified yet, was eventually taken into custody, police said.

WGN-TV News crews did see a white park district truck near a lifeguard station that appeared to have a bullet hole in the back and passenger side windows.

Officers were checking bags before people were allowed on the beach.

The beach was closed while officers were investigating but it has since reopened.

On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police officials shared their safety plans for the holiday weekend.