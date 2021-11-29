Shots fired into St. Anthony Hospital; no injuries reported

CHICAGO — Shots were fired into St. Anthony Hospital in the 2800 block of West 19th Street Monday morning, according to police. There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: CPD confirms shots were fired from a parking lot into the hospital. No reported injuries. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 29, 2021

An unknown gunman fired shots into the hospital at approximately 7:07 a.m. and fled from the scene. No one is in custody.

Guy A. Medaglia, President and CEO of St. Anthony Hospital released the following statement Monday morning:

“Bullets hit the hospital this morning from cars shooting in Douglass Park. Within the last few months shots have been fired outside nearby Sinai and Stroger hospital as well. It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide.”