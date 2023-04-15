CHICAGO — There is a heavy presence of Chicago police officers Saturday evening in the Loop as large crowds of teens are creating disturbances.

WGN-TV News crews heard shots fired. It’s not yet known if anyone was injured.

A car was damaged on Saturday in the Loop.

Cars were damaged after reports of teens jumping on cars.

The CTA is reporting service disruptions on several lines due to the ongoing police activity in the Loop.

This is the second night in a row Chicago police officers responded to reports of teens creating disturbances.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh around 8:50 p.m. Friday near the 31st Street beach.

Several other teens were wounded and one teen was killed in an overnight shooting.