CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and another person were injured after shots were fired in the Homan Square police facility on the city’s West Side, according to officials.

The shooting happened before 12 p.m. Monday at the CPD facility, located at Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street, according to CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern. Fire officials say they responded to the location for reports of an officer needing emergency assistance.

The fire department said one person was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The officer suffered a minor injury but was not shot, Chicago Fire Dept officials said.. The officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The West Side police facility houses the department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.