CHICAGO — Gunfire was exchanged during an armed robbery attempt when a man was at a gas station in River North Saturday morning.

According to police, the 48-year-old man was at the gas station near the 700 block of North Wells Street at around 10:14 a.m. when a gray sedan approached and parked next to him.

A number of individuals entered the man’s car and took property from within. The man noticed what was happening and confronted the individuals when there was an exchange of gunfire.

No one was shot and the group fled eastbound.

There were no other injuries reported and police are investigating.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is received.