CHICAGO — Shots were reportedly fired at police amid a SWAT standoff in North Lawndale that delayed the dismissal of a nearby elementary school.

Scanner traffic radio obtained by WGN News revealed that an officer called in for help after an offender, reportedly barricaded inside a basement, opened fire.

“Shots fired? 10-1 alright shots fired standby 10-1 15th and Ridgeway 10-1.”

Police said around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the call. A witness who spoke with WGN News but did not wish to be identified said that he saw police approach a man in a car, who then got out and started to run. The fleeing suspect reportedly tripped and fell before pulling a gun and firing shots at an officer.

Cameras rolled as a SWAT vehicle parked near a home on Springfield, between 15th and 16th streets, where WGN News has learned the suspect has since barricaded himself inside.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, no injuries have been reported.

Penn Elementary School is just a block from the scene. WGN News spoke with spokespeople with Chicago Public Schools, who said that police helped with a slightly delayed and orderly dismissal due to the police activity.

All students and staff are safe.

The school issued a statement to parents and guardians:

“The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we are writing to inform you of an incident impacting our school. Shortly before dismissal, we were made aware of heavy police activity and road closures in the neighborhood near our school. Due to the large police presence, dismissal was slightly delayed in order to protect the safety of all students and staff. The Chicago Police Department arrived at our school soon after our scheduled dismissal time and provided extra security support as we dismissed one classroom at a time. The police activity was not directly related to our school. No students or staff were injured, and everyone is safe.

Kamaya Braxton, a North Lawndale resident who lives nearby, says her brother was inside their house when he heard four gunshots. She told WGN News the incident has left her feeling a bit scared “because it’s literally blocked off right here at my gate.”

According to the latest scanner traffic, police could deploy a robot to help with the standoff situation.

Streets closed off in several directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.