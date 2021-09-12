Shots fired at police in South Lawndale; no injuries or exchange of gunfire

CHICAGO — Shots were fired at the police Sunday morning in the city’s South Lawndale community area, with no exchange of gunfire or injuries reported, according to police. A suspect is in custody.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 2700 block of West 25th Street at approximately 1:38 a.m. and saw a man drinking on the public walkway.

As officers approached the man on foot, he drew a handgun and fired a shot towards the officers. The man attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended and taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

