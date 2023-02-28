CHICAGO — An armor car guard is expected to be OK after shots were fired amid a robbery attempt on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 8700 block of S. Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham.

A light-colored vehicle allegedly drove up to the armored truck and occupants from inside exited and began shooting at the victim, striking him in the bulletproof vest.

The offenders drove off but no money was taken, police added.

The armored guard was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene and observed several evidence markers on the roadway.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.