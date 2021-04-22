Shots fired at 28-year-old man arrested near 606 Trail after being suspected in several nearby crimes

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man who was suspected of several crimes involving a weapon on Chicago’s Northwest Side Thursday morning was arrested following an armed confrontation with police.

Officers were engaged in a foot pursuit in the 3700 block of West Bloomingdale Trail at approximately 7:08 a.m. Thursday before the man was safely taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

A comprehensive use of force investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is underway, and the officer who opened fire will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.