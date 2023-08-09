CHICAGO — FBI and Chicago SWAT teams have been focused on a home Wednesday in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Their attention has been focused on a home in the 5400 block of West Walton Street.

It all started just before 7 a.m.

A law enforcement source said members of the violent crimes task force served a warrant at a tri-level apartment building in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

The task force is made up of members of the FBI, Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers made contact with the suspect, a shot was fired in their direction. No one was hurt and no one returned fire.

The man then barricaded himself inside where he has been ever since.

As of 4 p.m., the situation is still ongoing. Agents and officers sent a robot down the street to attempt to make contact with him again.

A person who lives in the area said he was woken up by the officers this morning.

“He’s about that life,” Alfredo Ramirez said. “Some people are, some people aren’t. He’s a real gangster. He said he’ll come out when everybody goes home.”