CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning.

Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when an individual entered the car and attempted to flee, hitting a fire hydrant.

According to the police, a shootout between the person and the off-duty cop ensued with no hits.

The person is in custody and there were no injuries reported. A weapon has also been recovered.

Police are currently investigating the incident and charges are pending.