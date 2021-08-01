Chicago shootings up, murders slightly down this July compared to last year

CHICAGO — Chicago police responded to more than 450 shooting incidents throughout the month of July, crime data shows.

In total, Chicago police said 461 shootings occurred in the city last month, up from last year’s monthly tally of 402. As a result, police said 614 people were shot in July, compared to 561 last year.

According to statistics, murders across the city during July were slightly down compared to last year. Chicago police said officers investigated 105 murders compared to 107 last year — more than 90% the result of gun violence.

This weekend, a man was killed in the 700 block of N. Ridgeway Saturday morning after being shot in the head. Hours earlier, four people were wounded in the 1600 block of E. Hayes after someone opened fire into a large crowd at Jackson Park.

“Whatever they’re paying you to buy these guns, it’s blood money. It’s on your hands and we’re coming for you,” Chicago police Supt. David Brown said earlier in the month.

Chicago police tout that the department has recovered nearly 7,300 guns so far this year, a 28% increase from last year. But to stop the flow of illegal weapons, Brown announced the launch of a new gun investigations team of 50 officers tasked with tracing, tracking and arresting gun runners and straw purchasers.

Brown also traveled to Washington D.c. to meet with President Joe Biden to address the rise in crime nationwide.

Pastor Williams recently returned from his “We Want to Live” walk” from Chicago to Washington D.C.

and said he plans to now travel state by state in hopes the nation’s leader will hear him. He has urged Bident in the past to sign an executive order declaring violence a public health crisis.

“We have been playing with this issue for too long and children are dying,” Williams said. “It’s why we need the president to sign an executive order and take this message around the country. Mr. President, we want to live safely without fear of losing our life to violence. We want to live a pursuit of happiness.”

Chicago police say one positive the department is seeing is a 20-year low for burglaries, aggravated batteries, and robberies.