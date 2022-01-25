Shooting victims’ families call for peace amid gun violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — The family members of several shooting victims and a state lawmaker are calling for peace amid the gun violence in Chicago.

The heartbreak is immense for family members when anyone is senselessly killed, but it hits different when a young child is murdered.

Many of the families who joined state representative La Shawn Ford Tuesday morning are grieving the lives of young, innocent children.

Rep. Ford said he wanted to hear their families’ stories and connect with them in their grief as they call for a cease to the violence in the city.

Ford, along with Ariel Rainey, the founder of Hustle Mommies, an organization that supports families left grieving after a gun death, are also rallying for outside support for these families.

The families of the victims urge people who know what happened to their loved ones step up and speak up to authorities.