CHICAGO — A passenger in a car on the Stevenson Expressway was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes near Pulaski Road at approximately 1 a.m.

The condition of the person shot is unknown and four other people in the car were not injured.

There are no further details available.

