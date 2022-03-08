Shooting on CTA Red Line train at 63rd leaves one injured, service delayed

CHICAGO — CTA has been temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and 95th after a person was shot inside a train at Red Line 63rd Station.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was in a train car when he was in a verbal altercation with four people. Police said one of the offenders pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The 25-year-old was shot twice in the stomach, police said.

Chicago fire says first responders transported the shooting victim to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

CTA officials say 95th/Dan Ryan-bound Red Line trains are standing at 63rd as police investigate.

SEE ALSO: CTA to expand use of security guards after rise in crime on Red, Blue lines

Delays are expected.

No further information was made available.

Tuesday’s shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes on or near CTA trains.

Most recently, police sought a pair wanted for assault and robbery on the Green Line. A man suspected of punching a CTA Red Line rider twice in the face was also wanted by police.

Last week, CTA revealed their plan to extend the use of security guards to try to deter crime on the Blue and Red lines.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.