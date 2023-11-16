CHICAGO — Authorities are searching for suspects involved in an argument that turned deadly in Rogers Park Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of West Howard Street in the Rogers Park neighborhood on reports of a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with another individual that turned physical. The individual then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the man in the torso.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.